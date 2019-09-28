Services
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Griffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Phipps Burnett Griffin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Phipps Burnett Griffin Obituary
Martha Phipps Burnett Griffin

Fletcher - Martha Phipps Burnett Griffin, 90, a retired nurse of 75 Robinson Drive, Fletcher, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

A native and resident of Buncombe County, she was the daughter of the late Rev. James Roy Phipps and Nellie Rachel Moore Phipps.

Surviving are her sons: Harrison James Burnett and Charles Ray Burnett; daughter, Patricia Burnett Cauble; stepdaughters: Leslie Clements, Jenny Smith, and Linda Embler; sister, Jeanette Wallen; 2 grandsons, 3 granddaughters, 3 great-grandsons, 4 great-granddaughters, 2 great, great-grandsons, and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend words of sincere thanks to the staff of Accordius Health of Hendersonville for the special care given to Martha. They took care of her and treated her like family. We are forever grateful.

The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 PM September 29, 2019 in the Chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, 1428 Patton Avenue, Asheville, NC.

The Celebration of Martha's Life will begin at 3:00 PM Sunday, with her eldest son, James Burnett, officiating. Inurnment will follow in Green Hills Cemetery, 25 New Leicester, Highway, Asheville, NC.

To sign Martha's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now