Martha Phipps Burnett Griffin
Fletcher - Martha Phipps Burnett Griffin, 90, a retired nurse of 75 Robinson Drive, Fletcher, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.
A native and resident of Buncombe County, she was the daughter of the late Rev. James Roy Phipps and Nellie Rachel Moore Phipps.
Surviving are her sons: Harrison James Burnett and Charles Ray Burnett; daughter, Patricia Burnett Cauble; stepdaughters: Leslie Clements, Jenny Smith, and Linda Embler; sister, Jeanette Wallen; 2 grandsons, 3 granddaughters, 3 great-grandsons, 4 great-granddaughters, 2 great, great-grandsons, and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend words of sincere thanks to the staff of Accordius Health of Hendersonville for the special care given to Martha. They took care of her and treated her like family. We are forever grateful.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 PM September 29, 2019 in the Chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, 1428 Patton Avenue, Asheville, NC.
The Celebration of Martha's Life will begin at 3:00 PM Sunday, with her eldest son, James Burnett, officiating. Inurnment will follow in Green Hills Cemetery, 25 New Leicester, Highway, Asheville, NC.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 28, 2019