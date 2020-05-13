|
|
Martin "Toon" Theron Moore
Asheville - Martin "Toon" Theron Moore, 56, of Asheville, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday, April 20, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Caldwell County on March 13, 1964, but grew up in Boone, NC. He attended Appalachian Elementary, Hardin Park Elementary, and Watauga High School until his family moved to Asheville where he went to Clyde A. Erwin High School. Martin played J.V. and Varsity football and sang in the school choral ensemble. He also sang in a band called Bandana during his high school years. He graduated from Erwin in 1982.
Martin was a hard-working, determined man who loved God, his children, family, and music. He was an active member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church. He enjoyed outdoor activities such as yardwork and handiwork. He loved posting daily sunrises and sunsets, camping, vacationing with family, and going to the beach. He also enjoyed spending time with family, sharing meals, conversing, and playing golf.
Martin was the lead singer of local band Twist of Fate for twenty-five years. They played around town, in Hot Springs, and many areas of Western North Carolina. He also used his talents with music to help others; he enjoyed raising money for Toys for Tots as well as his favorite charity, which was the CBA Veterans Appreciation Motorcycle Day at the VA hospital.
He started his machinery career right after high school. He moved up from machinist to plant manager at Turnamics Inc., where he worked for over 25 years. In 2012, he started working for Ingersoll Cutting Tools as a Sales Engineer for Western North Carolina and parts of Virginia.
He is survived by his daughters, Courteney and Samantha Moore, both of Asheville, his father Douglas K. Moore of Hudson, sister Adrienne Lewis (Brad) of Burlington, brother David Moore (Tammy Hough) of Monroe, nephews: Greg Lewis (Charlotte), Kevin Lewis (Burlington), Tyler Jackson, Dax Reed, Max Reed, and Connor Seay, all of Asheville, and nieces: Sydney Jackson, Addie Seay, both of Asheville, aunts and uncles Susan and Ron Boyle (Aledo, TX), Ava and Dennis Suddreth (Patterson), Linda and Dean Hall (Lenoir), Donna and Alan Bryant (Patterson), Kay Moore (Lenoir), and many cousins and in-laws. He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda H. Moore, his paternal grandparents James and Josephine Moore, and maternal grandparents Robert Hedrick and Marguerite "Maggie" Hedrick, all of Lenoir.
He will truly be missed by his children, who love him dearly. They have comfort knowing that they will see him again in Heaven. Martin was a loving father, son, brother, and friend. He would lend a hand to help anyone. He loved his daughters and was so very proud of them. He loved Asheville and never wanted to live any place else.
Friends and family will be invited to celebrate his life in the summer at Mount Carmel Baptist Church.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 13 to May 15, 2020