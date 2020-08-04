Marvin H. Hipps
Asheville - Marvin Hazel Hipps, 89, rejoiced his way into the gates of heaven on Sunday, August 2, 2020.
He was the son of the late Hobert and Zulie Smith Hipps of Shelby, NC. He was also preceded in death by his first love and wife of 54 years, Linda Hollifield Hipps; brothers: Dwight, Paul, and Harold Hipps all of Shelby, NC; sister, Glady Galloway of Shelby; nephews: Tony and Shane Hipps; and niece, Lisa Marie Hipps Crawford.
Marvin served as Staff Sergeant with the 10th Mountain Division in Germany from May 1956 - April 1958. Following he worked at Burlington Mills in Woodfin, NC from 1959 until the plant closed with a perfect attendance. Later he worked until retirement at Thoms Orthopedic School.
He was a pianist and was active in any place that was necessary at the Woodfin Church of God. He was a man of faith and would often be in prayer alone somewhere in the woods around his property. If you knew him, you loved him, and all he had was love for his fellow man.
He is survived by his daughter, Sharon Hipps Rice and husband Rusty of Asheville, NC; son, Michael Hipps of Arden, NC; grandchildren: Rachel Rice Surrett (Charlie), Hannah Rice (Chris), Branson and Austin Hipps; great-grandchildren: HazeLee Marie, and Hunter Daniel Haymore; sister, Dorothy Stoup and husband Michael of Shelby, NC; brother, Jerry Hipps and wife Judi of Shelby, NC; and several nieces and nephews.
At his request, the family will gather privately for a celebration of his life.
In lieu of flowers please donate to a cause that was very dear to him. To a lady, who was like a daughter to him, Tammie Edwards, who needs funds to help provide a kidney transplant. Donations can be made to: Sharon Rice, PO Box 16557, Asheville, NC 28816. God will bless you.
