Marvin Moore
Marvin Moore

Mills River - Marvin C. Moore, 88, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at Carolina Reserve at Laurel Park in Hendersonville.

Mr. Moore was born in Henderson County to the late L.T. and Lavada Lanning Moore. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Doris Patrice Moore; two sisters, Peggy Jones and Wanda Avey, and three brothers, Lewis, George and Harvey Moore.

Marvin loved his country. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy right after High School and attended boot camp in San Diego, California. He served on the USS Impeccable, AM320 Mine Sweeper, during the Korean War. He was a former Post Commander at the VFW - Post 5206 in Hendersonville and volunteered over 2500 hours of time at the Charles George VA Medical Center in Asheville. He also was a former deacon at Long Shoals Baptist Church.

Marvin is survived by several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service with military honors will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Enka with Reverend Roger Rearden officiating.

An online guest register can be signed at www.grocefuneralhome.com






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
November 17, 2020
With Love and Fond Memories, We post this picture in memory of you! We Love you and will miss you. Until we meet again.
Heidy Fast
Daughter
