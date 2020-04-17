|
Marvin Peter Lorenz, Jr.
Weaverville - On Wednesday, March 25, 2020, Marvin Peter Lorenz Jr., father of four, longtime resident of Weaverville and lifetime resident of the Asheville area, passed away at the age of 68.
Marvin, who went by the name Peter, was born in Raleigh, NC but soon moved to Asheville. He was educated at A.C. Reynolds High School and later received a BA from Warren Wilson College where he studied theater, education, and history. His skill as an actor and director led to numerous successes with the Montford Park Players, Asheville Stage Company, and the A.C. Reynolds Theater Department. His productions for the Mental Health Association in Buncombe County included plays such as "From the Bottom, Down" and "Glimpses" that provided a realistic view into the lives of teenagers. In his heart, he believed in education through demonstration and storytelling.
Peter's passion for history matured as he did. He became an enthusiastic participant in the vibrant "living history" community as a reenactor and part of the NC 49th Regiment of reactivated troops. Additionally, he co-founded the Battle of Asheville Commemorative Corps. Peter's interest was not limited to a single century, as he founded The American Musketeers troupe as well. His insight, acting, and attention to detail lent credibility to films such as "Gettysburg", "Queen", and "The Patriot" among others. Even in his final days, he continued to demonstrate an extraordinary wealth of knowledge in conversations with his friends, family and the occasional stranger that crossed his path. His fondness for historical accuracy was rivaled only by his lifelong love of animals.
Peter was preceded in death by his mother and father, Mabel Wilson Lorenz and Marvin P. Lorenz Sr. He is survived by his brother Michael Lorenz; his four children, Peter Lorenz of Asheville, NC, Geoffrey Lorenz of Alexandria, VA, Stephen Lorenz of Asheville, NC, and Katie Lorenz of Austin, TX; and seven grandchildren.
M. Peter Lorenz was buried on April 4th next to his mother and father at Green Hills Cemetery in Asheville.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020