Mary Ambler "Mimi" Sagar



Winston - Mary Ambler "Mimi" Sagar passed away peacefully November 17th, 2020 in Winston-Salem just days after her 93rd birthday. Mimi was born to Dr. Arthur C Ambler and Mary Barber Ambler in Asheville. An avid golfer, skier and gardener, Mimi loved nature and the outdoors. As a child she dreamed of living where she could walk in the woods. It was no surprise that she adored nature; her grandfather, Dr. C.P. Ambler, was instrumental to the creation of Pisgah National Forest. In her later years, Mimi was a popular naturalist at the Cradle of Forestry in Pisgah Forest, educating others about this place that she loved so deeply. She was also a longtime member of the French Broad River Garden Club.



Although she spent her final years in Winston-Salem, her heart was always in Transylvania County where she lived for many years on Joshua Mountain. She was always up for a walk in the woods. Christmas visitors looked forward to her nature tree, which was decorated with bird nests and other pieces of nature that she picked up during her walks.



After graduating from the Ogontz School and attending Rollins College, Mimi lived in New York City and Colorado. After returning to North Carolina, Mimi raised her children in Rosman, North Carolina and in Asheville. She is survived by children, Will Sagar, Mary Sagar, Annie Troxell, and George Sagar; grandchildren, Jesse Roberts, Blake Sagar, Lilly Miller, Chase Troxell, and Will Troxell, as well as six great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her nieces Frances Rockwell and Beaumont Martin, and her nephews Scott Ambler and Chase Ambler.



Due to current events only a private memorial will be held at this time. Donations in her memory can be made to The North Carolina Chapter of The Nature Conservancy at The Nature Conservancy-North Carolina Chapter, 334 Blackwell St. Suite 300, Durham, NC 27701.









