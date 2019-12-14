Services
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Mary Ann Gaddy


1948 - 2019
Mary Ann Gaddy Obituary
Mary Ann Gaddy

Fairview - Mary Ann Wright Gaddy, 71, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Mountain Ridge Health and Rehabilitation in Black Mountain.

A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, Mrs. Gaddy worked as a bookkeeper for Three Mountaineers and Asheville Lighting. She was a dedicated member of Rose Hill Baptist Church, a HAM radio operator, and an avid piano player.

Mrs. Gaddy was the daughter of the late Willis Newton and Gertrude Wright. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Glenn Gaddy, who passed away October 28, 2008, and her brother, Donald Wright.

Surviving is her aunt, Betty Teal of Concord, NC; and her beloved church family.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday at Cane Creek Cemetery in Fairview, with the Rev. Larry Carver officiating.

Anders-Rice Funeral Home is assisting Mrs. Gaddy's family.

To sign Mrs. Gaddy's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
