Mary Ann Gaddy
Fairview - Mary Ann Wright Gaddy, 71, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Mountain Ridge Health and Rehabilitation in Black Mountain.
A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, Mrs. Gaddy worked as a bookkeeper for Three Mountaineers and Asheville Lighting. She was a dedicated member of Rose Hill Baptist Church, a HAM radio operator, and an avid piano player.
Mrs. Gaddy was the daughter of the late Willis Newton and Gertrude Wright. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Glenn Gaddy, who passed away October 28, 2008, and her brother, Donald Wright.
Surviving is her aunt, Betty Teal of Concord, NC; and her beloved church family.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday at Cane Creek Cemetery in Fairview, with the Rev. Larry Carver officiating.
Anders-Rice Funeral Home is assisting Mrs. Gaddy's family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019