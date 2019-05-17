|
Mary Ann Talley Morris
Asheville - Mary Ann Talley Morris, 87, died on May 15, 2019, at the Crossings at Reynolds Mountain in Asheville.
She was born on April 14, 1932, in Central, SC, to the late Perry E. and Bessie L. Talley. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Ray E. Talley, of Simpsonville, SC, and her son, Fred Kenyon Morris, III.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Fred Kenyon Morris, Jr.; her daughter, Deb; daughter-in-law, Carol; granddaughter, Lori; three great-grandchildren, Courtney, Casey, and Blake; and four great-great grandchildren.
Mary Ann was a wonderful wife, mother, and friend. She loved to provide hospitality and kindness to others and she had an adventurous spirit. Many of her working years were spent at Piedmont Residential Development Center in Concord where she served in different capacities including interim director. She was a lifelong Baptist and Democrat.
Her memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 19, at 3:00 p.m., in the chapel of First Baptist Church of Asheville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Four Seasons Compassion for Life, 221 N. Main Street, Hendersonville, NC 28792 or to the WNC Bridge Foundation (formerly the CarePartners Foundation) P.O. Box 25338, Asheville, NC 28813.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 17, 2019