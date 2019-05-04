Services
Webb Funeral Home
128 Roan Rd
Spruce Pine, NC 28777
(828) 765-4277
Calling hours
Monday, May 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Grassy Creek Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Grassy Creek Baptist Church
Spruce Pine - Mary G. McKinney Ballew, age 93, of Dula Road in Spruce Pine went to be with her heavenly Father and family on April 29, 2019.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence at the Celebration of Life service on Monday, May 6, 2019 3:00 pm at Grassy Creek Baptist Church with the Rev's. Matthew Mills and Nathan Silver officiating. Music will be provided by the Grassy Creek Baptist Church Choir and Ginger Letterman. Personal reflections will be shared by Shirley Pitman and Claudia Honeycutt. A time to support the family, share memories & receive friends will be from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm at the church. Interment will be after the service at the Grassy Creek Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 4, 2019
