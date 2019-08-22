|
Mary Beth Starnes Atkinson
Asheville - Mary Elizabeth Starnes Atkinson, 91, of Asheville, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019.
A native of West Asheville, Mary Beth was a daughter of the late Charley and Lillie Mae Morgan Starnes. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Luther Covington "Luke" Atkinson.
Mary Beth served and loved her families, whether it be her church, her neighborhood, or her larger community.
She was a proud and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family was her treasure.
Mary Beth was an active and committed member of her church family, Calvary Baptist Church, where she served as Director of the nursery for over 40 years.
She worked with her husband and son at Luke Atkinson Furniture Co., and also supported her husband in his political and civic work.
She taught, loved, and touched the lives of many children and adults, including her 4 children, 7 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.
Surviving are her daughters and her son, Rebecca Aydelette, Linda Benton (Ron), Sally Atkinson, and Mark Atkinson (Gail). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jim Aydelette, Todd Aydelette (Pat), Tanya Bush (Ian), Alison Smith (Ty), Kristi Scholz (Lloyd), Seth Atkinson (Janette), and Jonathan Atkinson (Chelsea), as well as her 19 great-grandchildren, and her brother and sister, Charles Morgan Starnes and Terrie Starnes Henderson.
Funeral services for Mrs. Atkinson will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, at Calvary Baptist Church, with Chaplain Butch Stillwell and the Rev. Gail Atkinson officiating. Interment will follow at Green Hills Cemetery. Pallbearers will be grandsons Jim Aydelette, Todd Aydelette, Seth Atkinson, Jonathan Atkinson, great-grandson, Luke Atkinson, and Tom Greene, Ryan Greene, and son-in-law Ron Benton.
Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 531 Haywood Rd., Asheville, NC 28806, or to Eliada Home, 2 Compton Dr., Asheville, NC 28806.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family.
The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 22, 2019