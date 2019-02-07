|
Mary "Jolene" Buckner Brigmon
Barnardsville - Mary "Jolene" Buckner Brigmon, 81, of Dillingham Road, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at John F. Keever Solace Center. She was the daughter of the late Allie Jane Crues Buckner and Roy and Sadie Buckner. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robby Clark Brigmon.
Mrs. Brigmon was a beautician for over 45 years where she loved her customers and they loved her. She had an energy and zeal that was unmatched. Her life was spent in tireless devotion to her family, friends, and church.
She is survived by sons, Ray Brigmon (Jean), Ronnie and Roy Brigmon; grandchildren, Regina Williams (Tony), Jason Brigmon and great grandchildren, Tyler and Walter Williams; sisters, Margaret Ann Massey and Sophie Buckner; brothers, Billy Jay and Larry Buckner.
A funeral service will be held 2:00PM Friday, February 8, 2019 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverend David Crowder will officiate. Burial will follow in the Williams Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Barbara Guthrie and John F. Keever Solace Center for their love and care of Mrs. Brigmon.
At other times the family will be at the home on 790 Dillingham Road, Barnardsville.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 7, 2019