Mary C. Byerly
Asheville - Mary C. Byerly, 85, of 174 South Wildflower Rd., Woodland Hills, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the CarePartners Solace Center.
Born in Asheville, Mrs. Byerly was a daughter of the late Ernest and Lucille Clemons Candler. Mary was a 1953 graduate of Sand Hill High School. She had volunteered at both St. Joseph Hospital and as a Pre-release and After Care Counselor. She faithfully attended Trinity Baptist Church prior to her illness.
Her family includes her husband of 65 years, James R. Byerly; son, Michael Byerly and his wife Jackie; two grandsons, Justin Byerly and his wife Danielle, and Grant Byerly and his wife Amanda; two great-granddaughters, Vayda and Nola; three step great-grandchildren; niece, Patricia Gulley (Jerry); and nephew, Tommy Candler.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home with the Revs. Allen Rash and Donnie Walker officiating. Burial will follow at Ashelawn Gardens.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Trinity Baptist Church Building Fund, 216 Shelburne Rd., Asheville, NC 28806.
The online register is available at grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020