Mary Carmel Mattison



Mary Carmel Mattison, nee Lynch, formerly of Weaverville, NC, passed away peacefully on Saturday, 22 August 2020. Mary was born in San Francisco in 1937. She was president of the first class of women admitted to the University of San Francisco. After receiving her BS in Nursing, Mary went on to get her MS in Psychiatric Nursing at UCLA and specialized in working with the mentally or terminally ill.



Mary was married for 56 years to Hal Mattison, who preceded her in death in 2018. They were active members of Reems Creek, where they had retired in 1995. Mary is survived by five children, three daughters-in-law, and five grandchildren. She will be interred next to her husband at St. Eugene Catholic Church in Asheville.



Hal and Mary were advocates for organ donation following Hal's heart transplant in 1994. Give the gift of life. Register to be an organ donor.



Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory of New Bern, NC is honored to serve the family of Mary Mattison.









