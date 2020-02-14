Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Mary Coleman King

Mary Coleman King Obituary
Mary Coleman King

Arden - Mary Elizabeth Coleman King, 87, of Arden, passed away Thursday, February 13th at StoneCreek Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Mrs. King was born in Dothan, Alabama to the late Levy and Nettie Hughs Coleman.

She is survived by her husband, Carl Howie King; one son William "Bill" King; one daughter, Karen King Christopher; one brother in law William Eskridge King; three grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

Mary was a member of Skyland United Methodist Church and longtime member of Rosscraggon Wood.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Skyland United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service.

An online guest register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
