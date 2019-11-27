|
Mary Conner Cole
Weaverville - Mary Conner Cole, age 86, of Weaverville, went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.
Mrs. Cole was born October 4, 1933 in Union Mills, NC to the late Alfred Briscoe and Grace Boone Conner. She was very family oriented, helping when and wherever needed. She enjoyed cooking, baking and feeding people. Mary loved nature; she enjoyed watching the wildlife around her home and fishing with her late husband, Bensil E. Cole. In addition to her parents and husband she was also preceded in death by her step-mothers, Lottie Taylor Conner and Belle Taylor Conner; brother, Daniel A. Conner and wife Iva Rhodes Conner; sister, Geraldine Bennick and husband Floyd Bennick; and sister-in-law, Jeanette Conner.
Surviving are her brothers, Robert Conner and wife Treva of Lake Lure, Norman Conner and wife Ada of Forest City, Marshall Conner and wife Pat of Rutherfordton; sisters, Joyce Elliott and husband Lawrence of Union Mills, Brenda Eskridge and husband Larry of Charlotte and Nancy Wright and husband Carl of Newland; sixteen nieces and nephews; three step-children, Susan Cole Redmond and husband Kirk, Gregory Cole and Joel Cole; eight step-grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.
Her graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Flat Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Reverend Julie O'Neal will officiate.
A special thanks to Joel Cole and the Brian Center Staff for the care given to Mary.
West Funeral Home in Weaverville, is in charge of the arrangements.
Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal. (Taken from an Irish headstone)
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019