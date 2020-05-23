|
|
Mary Cook
Asheville - Mary Louise Cook, 94, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the John F. Keever Solace Center.
Mary was a native of Haywood County, and was born to the late Charles Crawford Smathers and Ruby Webb Smathers. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Lee Cook, who died in 1999, a brother, Webb Smathers Sr.; and a sister, Catherine Trull. Mary was a wonderful wife and mother, she enjoyed spending her time as a homemaker and loved arts and crafts projects. She was also immensely proud of the heritage of the Smathers and Webb families, and was the caretaker of their family cemetery.
She is survived by a son, Dr. Jerry Lee Cook and his wife, Mickey, of Biltmore Lake; a sister, Ruby McKiney and her husband, Raymond; a grandson, Matthew Cook and his wife, Jennifer; and three great-grandchildren, Parker, Hunter, and Benjamin Cook.
Due to the current health situation, a private graveside service will be held at H.A. Smathers Cemetery in Canton, N.C.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the H.A. Smathers Cemetery Fund at P.O. Box 1336, |Enka, NC 28728.
The care of Ms. Cook has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 23 to May 24, 2020