Mary Cornelia Ammons
With her loyal dog Missy by her side, Mary C. Ammons age 87 passed away February 14, 2020. She was born to John Franklin Ammons and Jennie Lee Edwards Ammons in Asheville, North Carolina. Mary spent part of her childhood in Mars Hill, NC; a small community in southern Madison County. The Ammons family was among the first settlers in Madison County, North Carolina.
She graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, earning a degree in Mathematics. Mary became a Math teacher, and taught in schools in Virginia, Maryland, and North Carolina. She finished her teaching career in Asheville public schools. Her ability to inspire her students made her an outstanding teacher who enjoyed a long and successful career.
Upon her retirement, she followed her sister Sylvia Ammons Airheart and niece Jacqueline Airheart to live in San Antonio to be near her other niece, Janet Airheart. Here, she made many new friends, and spent time traveling with her family. During her travels, Mary took an interest in the architecture of each city she visited and loved reading up on the history. She loved to read novels, and upon discovering the Kindle tablet, she was able to enjoy having many books at her fingertips.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Sylvia Airheart, and her two nieces Janet and Jacqueline Airheart. She is survived by a cousin Ben Dendy of Richmond VA, and also many close friends: June, Tom, Ron, Karen, Chachi, Jeffrey, Rosie, Pat, Anne, Margaret, Howard, Peggy, Hilda, Jorge, Jeanne, Brooke, Mark, Robert and Jack.
Her ashes will be brought back to North Carolina and committed to the ground next to her family. A service will take place on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 3:00pm at Mars Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Donations may be made to your favorite charity
or Mars Hill University, 100 Athletic, Mars Hill, NC. 28754.