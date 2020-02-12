|
Mary Cowal
Mary Cowal, 71, was born on March 1, 1948, and passed to heaven from the hospital February 10, 2020. She was born in Washington, DC, the first of the eight children of now-deceased Anne and Edward Cowal. Mary Etta Perry was her partner for more than 30 years until Mary Etta's death. Diane Reid has been Mary's partner the last five years. Besides Diane, Mary left behind her seven brothers and sisters: Michael Cowal, Kathy Zizzi, Joe Cowal, Edward Cowal, Anne Jones, Paul Cowal, Vincent Cowal, and their families, and other family and friends.
Mary cared for people all her life, as a teenage Candy Striper, as a licensed nurse practitioner for high-risk populations in Maryland, Florida and North Carolina, as a home health nurse, and at Solace in Asheville as a hospice nurse caregiver. She opened her heart and her home to refugees and AIDS sufferers and their families. And Mary loved her pets, Toby 1 and Toby 2, precious Dorcas, and now Callie, as well as Georgie, Angel, and Harmon. See https://www.ashevilleareaalternative.com/obituary/Mary-Cowal to see more or to leave a comment.
Mary was cremated by Asheville Area Alternative Services. Her life will be celebrated in a service at First Congregational United Church of Christ, where she was a longtime member, 20 Oak St., Asheville on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to:
Western North Carolina AIDS Project
554 Fairview Rd, Asheville, NC 28803
(828) 252-7489
http://wncap.org/
or to:
UCC Church of Christ
P.O. Box 3211
Asheville, NC 28802
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020