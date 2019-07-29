Services
Mary Dean Carter Obituary
Mary Dean Carter

Skyland - Mary Dean Burnette Carter, 77, of Skyland, went to be with the Lord Saturday, July 27, 2019 at her home.

She was the daughter of the late Curtis Virgil and Eunice Cole Burnette. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, William "Uncle Bill" Carter; sister, Virginia Dills; and brothers: Ben, Carl, and Willie Burnette.

She is survived by her sister, Grace Lavina Burnette Lunsford of Weaverville; and sister-in-law, Idell Burnette of Mosheim, TN. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews whom she loved beyond measure, as well as her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

Mary Dean lived a life of faithfulness, integrity, compassion and generosity.

The family will hold a Celebration of Mary Dean's Life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be contributed to Four Seasons Hospice, 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.

Anders-Rice Funeral Home is assisting Mary Dean's family.

To sign Mary Dean's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 29, 2019
