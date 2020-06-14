Mary Elizabeth McFalls Nelson
1923 - 2020
Mary Elizabeth McFalls Nelson

Asheville - Mary Elizabeth McFalls Nelson, 97, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the CarePartners Solace Center.

Mrs. Nelson was born March 26, 1923 in Buncombe Co. to the late Ben and Lena Buckner. She was also preceded in death by her two husbands, the Rev. Hobart McFalls (1966) and William T. Nelson (1990), her three brothers, Louis, Carlyle and Cecil Buckner, step-brothers, Joe and Jack Morgan, step-mother, Alta Buckner, and sister-in-law, Nita Buckner.

Mrs. Nelson was a long time member of Grace Baptist Church in West Asheville.

Surviving are her son, Michael McFalls and wife Stephanie; daughters, Vicki Lynn McElheny and husband Don, and Kathy Hughes and husband Randy; grandchildren, Sean, Chris and Michael Jr. McFalls, and Matt and Will Hughes; great-grandchildren, Alec McFalls, and Li-Ru and Xin-Jou Hughes; sister-in-law, Elnora Henson; and step-sister-in-law, Barbara Morgan.

Services will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church, 718 Haywood Rd., Asheville, NC 28806.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
