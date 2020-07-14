1/1
Mary Ellen Wright
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ellen Wright

Asheville - Mary Ellen Wright, 69, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Mission Hospital.

Mrs. Wright was born December 13, 1950, in Asheville to the late Lloyd and Gladys Carland Redmon. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Pat Wright.

She loved the Lord, attended the West Asheville House of Prayer and believed in the power of prayer.

She is survived by daughters, Lisa Wright Byars, Tracy Anne Ramsey (Garry) and Samantha Lynn Wright Roberson (Jammal); a son, Gary Garland; grandchildren, Amanda, Jake, Chelsey, Roger, Austin, Kayla, Eric, Shaelyn and Jackson; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Barbara Redmon and a number of cousins, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Penley officiating. Facial masks will be required and attendance will be limited to 50.

The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Groce Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved