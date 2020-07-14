Mary Ellen Wright
Asheville - Mary Ellen Wright, 69, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Mission Hospital.
Mrs. Wright was born December 13, 1950, in Asheville to the late Lloyd and Gladys Carland Redmon. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Pat Wright.
She loved the Lord, attended the West Asheville House of Prayer and believed in the power of prayer.
She is survived by daughters, Lisa Wright Byars, Tracy Anne Ramsey (Garry) and Samantha Lynn Wright Roberson (Jammal); a son, Gary Garland; grandchildren, Amanda, Jake, Chelsey, Roger, Austin, Kayla, Eric, Shaelyn and Jackson; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Barbara Redmon and a number of cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Penley officiating. Facial masks will be required and attendance will be limited to 50.
The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
