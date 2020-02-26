|
Mary Frances (Corn) Briggs
Arden - Mary Frances Corn Briggs, 89, of Arden passed away peacefully Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Heather Glen - Ardenwoods Retirement Community in Arden. Born in May of 1930, she was a native and lifelong resident of Buncombe County and was the youngest of five siblings of Wiley O. Corn and Margarite "Maggie" Louellen Ducker Corn. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Cecil C. Briggs, who died in 1981, and her four brothers, Edward Ducker Sr. Harvey E. Corn, Kenneth W. Corn, and Clarence C. Corn.
Although Mary Frances, lovingly known as "Aunt Frances" to her nieces and nephews, did not have children of her own, she loved to love on her extended family and her pets. With her 35mm film camera in hand, Aunt Frances continuously snapped photographs of her loved ones including her many fury buddies she cared for over the years. Later in life, when Aunt Frances wasn't behind the camera as often, she would have stacks of photo albums close at hand to show grandnieces and grandnephews all the wonderful moments she had documented of her family. It was her wish for her photographs to be copied and given to all that were captured by her determination to preserve family history.
Aunt Frances had a long, distinguished career at Welch Allyn in Arden, retiring as the executive secretary to the president. She was also involved in her community as a member of the Limestone Community Council and a member of the Avery's Creek Lions Club. All forms of Art were Aunt Frances' passion with an a particular interest in photography and dancing.
She is survived by five nephews Edward Ducker Jr, Michael R. Corn, H. Everett Corn, Russell A. Corn, and Gary L Corn. She is also survived by three nieces, Barbara C. Tharp, Sharon Corn, and Linda C. Heamon.
The Corn Family would like to invite the community to join us in a celebration of her life at 2:00 p.m. Sunday in the chapel of Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian conducted by Chaplain Bob Stacy. Interment will follow in Roberts Memorial Park with her grandnephews serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 pm Sunday at the funeral home on Long Shoals Road. In memory of her love of all God's creatures and in lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the and the Asheville Humane Society.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020