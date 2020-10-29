Mary Frances "Sis" Hutchins CreasmanOld Fort - Mary Frances "Sis" Hutchins Creasman of Old Fort, NC passed away October 27, 2020.Mrs. Creasman was born February 21, 1938 to the late Lee and Edith Hutchins of Black Mountain.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Phillip McClenda Creasman, Sr.; sister, Betty Bartlett and granddaughter, Caitlyn Wilson.Mrs. Creasman retired from Motorola of Mesa, AZ in 1999 and was active in her church. She loved God, family and friends. She also loved gardening, owls, hummingbirds, and lending a helping hand.She is survived by her children, Phillip M. Creasman, Jr of Asheville, NC, Dianna Hughes (Mike) of Old Fort, NC, Denise Gendrolis (Steve) and Monica Wilson (Jerry) all of Jabez, KY; grandchildren, Tyrell Thurston, Melissa Dalton (Chris), Elysia Miller, Tiffany Yow, Tatum Wilson, Kim Hughes, and Deana Carver (David); great grandchildren, Daniel, Landon, Ellie, Shane, and Gavin; brothers and sisters, Nancy Bartlett, Robert Hutchins (Wanda), Bill Hutchins (Linda) and Elaine Pressley (Ronnie) and many nieces and nephews.A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 2:00pm in the chapel of Harwood Home for Funerals with Chaplain Diane Brooks officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of McDowell County, 575 Airport Rd., Marion, NC 28752.The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Hospice of McDowell County for all their love and care during this time.Arrangements by Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services.