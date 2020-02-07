|
Mary Geraldine "Jerry" Hess Petty
York County, VA - Mary Geraldine Hess Petty, 92, died peacefully at home in York County, VA, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
Known to all as Jerry, she was born Feb 17, 1927 in Baltimore County, Md. She lived much of her life in Newport News, Va, reared eight children, retired to Asheville, Nc in 1982, returning to the Virginia Peninsula in 2016 to live her final years.
She was one of four daughters born to the late Phillip Joseph Hess and Hannah Veronica Hess. She was proceeded in death by her husband William Gordon Petty, Sr and a daughter Jane Elizabeth Petty, her grandchildren Jacqueline Christine Ward and Joseph Vincent Ward, II as well as her sisters, Margaret, Jean and Kathleen.
Jerry was graduated from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1949. She relished her career as a Registered Nurse and as a crisis counselor for the State of Virginia and Riverside Hospital after attaining her degree in Psychiatric Nursing. She applied her knowledge (as well as her experience gained from raising one distinguished and handsome son and seven not insignificant daughters) to help many people overcome physical and emotional challenges. She believed in equality for all and, like the Good Shephard, she sought to help the downtrodden.
Her hobbies at an early age included, basketball, field hockey, and sailing her uncle's sunfish, and in later life, 1000-piece puzzles, needlepoint, sewing, music, and bridge. She was an accomplished pianist. With her husband Bill, she was a 30-year Member of the Asheville Bridge Room and a Bridge Life Master. Jerry played bridge with Bill on travels across the country and world, while visiting family and friends. She was a parishioner at the Basilica of St Laurence Church. Jerry was a devoted, loving and proud Naval Officer's wife for fifty-one years; a forgiving mother, a generous grandmother, an exhausted great Grandmother, and an insanely-serious-card-carrying-member of the Democratic Party, who glued herself to the 24-hour news cycle, especially to see Trump impeached.
Jerry is survived by one son William Gordon Petty, Jr and his wife Kathleen of New Orleans LA; and six daughters: Kathleen Petty Mousavizadegan of Yorktown, VA ; Rosemary Elaine Hobart and her husband John Stockton of Hampton VA, Barbara Ellen Petty and her husband Daniel Waddle of Leesburg VA; Marjorie Petty McGuirk and her husband David of Asheville, NC; Loretta Ann Ward and her husband Joseph of Hampton, VA; and Mary Petty Mayfield and her husband Richard of Logansport LA. Jerry is survived by grandchildren; Margaret, Gambrill, and William Petty; Adnon (Mae), Ani, Abe (Trish), Alia, and Ari Mousavizadegan; Matt (Julie), Phillip, and William (Asana) Hobart; Tolsun (Katie), Andrea (Devin), and Michael Waddle; Brian McGuirk, Eileen Bunn (Aaron), Jennifer and Sara Ward; Erin Parrish (Jonathan), Richard Mayfield III (Samantha) , Amy Hall (Chuck), Rebbeca Thompson (Joe), Sarah Ford (Ashton); and nine great grandchildren with three on the way!
We the family thank the many friends who supported us along the way, the caregivers from Riverside Palliative Care and Hospice Teams particularly Danielle, Heather, Shanelle, Steve and Kathy, and especially the lovely Gail with Home Helpers, and most gratefully thank our sister Kate who provided a loving and comfortable home for Mom over the last four years.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church in Newport News, VA on Friday, January 31, 2020. Arrangements were made by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020