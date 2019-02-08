|
Mary Gladys Austin
Candler - Mary Gladys Austin, 79, of Candler, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019.
A native of Buncombe Co., Mary was a daughter of the late Buck and Lois Brookshire Warren. She was also preceded in death by 1 brother and 2 sisters.
Mrs. Austin was a member of Reeves Chapel United Methodist Church.
Surviving are her husband, Floyd Austin; daughters, Shirley Stubbs (Gene) and Annette Miller (Bob); sons, James Christopher (Mary Ann) and Mike Christopher (Vickie); 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren ;1 great-great grandchild; 1 brother and 2 sisters; and her dog, Sophie.
Funeral services for Mrs. Austin will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 9, in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home, with Rev. Jody Halstead officiating. Interment will follow at Reeves Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
The online memorial register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 8, 2019