Mary H. Trotter
Chapel Hill - September 18, 1932 - November 13, 2019
Mary H. Trotter, 87, of Chapel Hill, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday, November 13, after a long illness. Mary was born in Lexington, North Carolina, the third of six children of A. A. and Thelma (Clapp) Hedrick. While her parents worked in the furniture and textile mills of central North Carolina, Mary and her siblings were encouraged to pursue an advanced education. She first attended and graduated from Mars Hill College with a two-year degree and then completed her bachelor's degree in education at the Woman's College of UNC in Greensboro (now UNC-Greensboro).
After receiving her degree, Mary began a high school teaching career that spanned almost 40 years. She first taught in Burlington, North Carolina, where she met and married Ken Steele. They had one daughter, Robin. After their divorce, Mary married J.C. Duyck, Jr. and moved to his hometown of Asheville. They had one child, Greg. Mary taught business subjects at A.C. Reynolds High School for nearly thirty years until her retirement in 1994. Numerous Reynolds alumni would stop her over the years in the grocery store, the post office, or on the street and tell her how much her teaching meant to them.
In 1990, Mary married David Trotter and enjoyed a loving and supportive marriage until his death this year. Dave and Mary loved ballroom dancing with the Four Seasons Dance Club, building their dream retirement home, and attending UNC basketball games. Dave stood by her as she fought Alzheimer's for many years, and his devotion led to her lasting health. Mary played bridge with a beloved group of friends for more than 30 years, and she was deeply grateful for their friendship. She also counted as close friends fellow Reynolds High teachers Phyllis Lytle, Toby King, and Jane Nappier as well as other wonderful colleagues with whom she worked. Her dedication to education was lifelong.
Mary was predeceased by her husband Dave; her parents; her siblings Lou Hedrick, Frank Hedrick, Louise Hedrick, and Marilyn Beck and her daughter Robin. She is survived by son Greg Duyck and daughter-in-law Anne; brother Dwight Hedrick and his two children Erica and Brandon, and step-son Jeff Trotter. She leaves several grandchildren: Heather Kasey, Quentin and Gianna Boothman, Lillian Menkens-Weiler, and many step-grandchildren from Dave's family. She also leaves a number of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Friday, December 13 at the chapel on the grounds of the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, 962 Old US Hwy 70, Black Mountain, NC. A reception and visitation will follow at Monte Vista Hotel in Black Mountain at 3pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary should be made to Mars Hill University, Office for Institutional Advancement, P.O. Box 6792, Mars Hill, NC 28754 or at www.mhu.edu/alumni/giving.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019