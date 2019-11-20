|
Mary Haney Chapman
Asheville - Mary Josephine Haney Chapman, 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family.
A native and lifelong resident of Buncombe County, she was a daughter of the late Robert Lee Haney and Martha Jane Bishop Haney. She was also preceded in death by her sons: James "Curley" Garrison Chapman and Johnny Edward Chapman; grandsons: Matthew Valentine Chapman, and Joshua Keith West; sisters: Lucille Hughes, and Lillian Klayburn; and brothers: Jack Haney, Robert Haney, Kenneth Haney, Johnny Haney, and Lester Haney.
Mrs. Chapman graduated from Lee Edwards High School and worked for the Buncombe County Court House and Health Department, and Burlington Industries among many other jobs throughout her life. She was most proud of her family, especially her children and many grand-children.
Surviving are her children: Mary "Sissy" Elizabeth Warren and husband Phillip of Irmo, SC, Martha Jane West and husband Keith of Fines Creek, Robert Lee Chapman and wife Shari of Asheville, and William Jack Chapman and wife Hollie of Saginaw, MI; 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grand children, 3 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 3 PM Saturday, November 23, 2019, in the Chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home with Rev. James Moore officiating.
The family will receive friends for 1 hour prior to services on Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019