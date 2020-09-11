1/1
Mary Hazel
Mary Hazel

Mary "Trina" Hazel transitioned into eternal life on September 8, 2020. She was a loving mother, grandmother/nanny, aunt, sister, and friend to everyone she knew. She loved life and her community; she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Born on March 5, 1929, Mary was married to the late James Howard Hazel and was the mother to nine children. She retired from Eaton Corporation and enjoyed cooking, traveling, attending church services, religious concerts and modeling in Sister Suber's fabulous hat shows.

She will be cherished forever by her children; Jessie Turner (Mary), Marvinia Suber (Otis), Alonzo Hazel, Caroline McKinley (Jack), Jimmie Hazel, Harold Hazel (Joyce), Timothy Hazel (Janet). She was predeceased by her son Richard Gray and her daughter Janice Graves. Her beloved 22 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren will carry the memory of her in their hearts forever; along with a host of nieces, nephews and "adopted" children that she loved as if they were her own.

A viewing will be held on September 13, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 with a private service for the family to follow at Greater New Zion Baptist, 38 Talley Drive, Fletcher, NC. Mask and social distancing is required. Services provided by Donald Roseboro Funeral Home.




Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Viewing
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Donald I Roseboro Funeral & Cremation - East Flat Rock
117 West Blue Ridge Road
East Flat Rock, NC 28726
(828) 435-1316
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
September 11, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
September 11, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family. She will be forever missed. She made everyone feel like family. May God bless you all. Love Andy, Rhonda, Betty and Cheyenne Warren.
Rhonda Warren
September 11, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Sharon Nelson
September 11, 2020
Warm Embrace Arrangement
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
September 11, 2020
My heart goes out to the family. Trina was a joy, always smiling and will be missed. Love you all.
Karen Darity
Family
