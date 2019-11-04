|
Mary Hazel English
Daytona Beach, FL - Mary Hazel English, 90, of Daytona Beach, FL, passed away November 2, 2019. Hazel was born June 21, 1929 in Madison County. She is the daughter of the late Welzie and Addie Sprinkle English. She graduated from Mars Hill High School and Cecil's Business College. In addition to her parents, Hazel is preceded in death by four sisters, Lee Wingo, Elezene Briggs, Mae Horne and Paris Littlejohn; four brothers, Richard, Lee Ernest, Wesley and William English.
Hazel is survived by sister, Mary Ruth Roberts; brother, Warren English; nieces and nephews, Pauline and Frank Carr, Paul and Rita Briggs, Marian Wingo, Elaine and Bill Manion, Sarah and Randy Silver, Thom Horne, Bill and Jane Horne, Jr., Charles and Lynn Horne, Dawn and Mitch Moyer, and Greg and Peggy English.
Hazel was a picture of elegance and style during her youthful years. Her love and laughter brightened our world. Hazel is best remembered for dedicating her life to being a caregiver for three of her dear friends in their declining years.
A private burial will be held at Upper English Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Tommy Justus officiating.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019