|
|
Mary Ida Brown Sprague
Asheville - Mary Ida Brown Sprague, 88, of Asheville, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020. Her loving husband Peter was faithfully by her side. We believe Mary Ida wanted to live to see spring…and she did!
Born in Asheville on July 24, 1931, she was the youngest child of Hugh Crawford Brown, Sr. and Lelia Eleanor Mitchell Brown. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Lelia Eleanor Brown Hall (James), Hugh Crawford Brown, Jr. (Nell) and Dr. Edwin Louis Brown (Nicolette).
Mary Ida is survived by her husband of 63 years, Peter Hale Sprague, Sr.; their five children Peter Hale Sprague, Jr. (Leslee) of Asheville, Mary Stewart Sprague Duffy (Scott) of Charlotte, Eleanor Sprague Grady Jameson (Randy) of Asheville, David Badger Sprague (Diane) of Boone and Sallie Kate Sprague Winter (Paul) of Raleigh; their 14 grandchildren Allison, Morgan (Robert Martin) and Natalie Sprague; Genevieve Duffy; Monica, Myles, Shannon and Claire Grady; Eleanor, Mary Louise and David W. Sprague, and Thomas (Amber), Peter (Kristie) and David Winter; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary Ida lived wholeheartedly in the mountains of Asheville. She was molded and influenced by her siblings, life in Beaverdam and on the Scarborough farm, her father's outward assistance during the Great Depression, and after his death, the strength and determination of her young mother. She often spoke about her fond memories at Central United Methodist Church, especially the youth group, swimming with friends at Beaver Lake and riding horses in Grove Park. Mary Ida attended St. Genevieve-of-the-Pines, Southern Seminary Junior College in Buena Vista, VA, earned a degree in Elementary Education at UNC-Chapel Hill, and taught 2nd grade at Newton Academy.
She met her husband Peter in Chapel Hill, where they studied and enjoyed two fun-filled years together. They were married November 24, 1956, and spent two memorable years in Tokyo, Japan, where Peter served in the Army CIC and Mary Ida taught at Hardy Barracks, an American school for army children. They lived in Philadelphia for a brief period and then returned to Asheville to raise their family.
Mary Ida dearly loved, cared for and devoted her life to faith, family and friends. She enjoyed family gatherings and meals, supporting her children, grandchildren and family members at their athletic events, dance performances, concerts and recitals. She exhibited and taught her family how to live by the 'Fruit of the Spirit' while being adventurous and fun. We will always remember her beautiful and contagious smile, love of music, positive attitude, sense of humor, and loving soul.
Mary Ida was an active member of Grace Episcopal Church where her involvement was widespread. Her life also intertwined with the Asheville community, serving in various capacities with Asheville City Schools PTA, The Junior League of Asheville, The Junior Vetust Club and The Preservation Society of Asheville and Buncombe County. She was a board member of Irene Wortham Center and president of Town and Country Garden Club. She enjoyed her time working at Gallery of the Mountains, selling American-made crafts and sharing her knowledge of Asheville with Grove Park Inn guests.
Our family is sincerely appreciative of Betty Coley, her faithful companion; Barbara Wilcox, who brought communion every Sunday from Grace Church; and the special caregivers, staff and residents of Brooks-Howell Home.
We will celebrate Mary Ida's life at a later date. Morris Funeral & Cremation Care is assisting the family. We are respectfully requesting no flowers at this time. Remembrances may be made to Grace Episcopal Church, MemoryCare Asheville or Brooks-Howell Home.
www.morrisfamilycare.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020