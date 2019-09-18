Services
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Trinity Baptist Church
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
Trinity Baptist Church
Graveside service
Following Services
Ashelawn Gardens of Memory
Mary Jane Bailey Obituary
Mary Jane Bailey

Asheville - On Sunday, September 15, 2019, Mary Jane Bailey, loving wife, mother and nana, passed away.

Born on November 21, 1948 in Asheville, NC, Jane raised her family here and was a life-long resident. Jane enjoyed traveling, spending time with her beloved family and fishing with her husband, Ray.

Jane was preceded in death by her mother, Eula Calloway. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Ray Bailey; her sister, Judy Mashburn; her children, Tamra Harris Morris and Chris Harris; step-daughter, Vicki Bailey, and her three grandchildren whom she loved very much, Danielle Bailey, River Morris and Denver Morris.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 am on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 10:00 - 11:30 AM at the church.

The family invites you to also join them for the graveside at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory immediately following the service.

To sign Jane's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 18, 2019
