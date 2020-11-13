1/1
Mary Jane Folsom
Mary Jane Folsom

Asheville - Mary Jane Van Auken Folsom, 91, passed away peacefully November 10, 2020 at her residence at Deerfield Episcopal Retirement Community surrounded by her compassionate caregivers.

Mary Jane was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin to the late George and Marjorie Jane Leach Van Auken.

She attended the University of Minnesota where she received a B.A. degree in Art. Later in life, she earned a Master's degree in Art from the College of New Rochelle. The love of her family is what mattered the most. She loved her late husband, Dean Folsom, of 52 years and her 2 daughters, Mary Folsom Milne and Cynthia Folsom Messner.

She is survived by her daughters and their spouses, John Milne and Jeffrey Messner, 6 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. Her passions were gardening, tennis, baking, and playing bridge.

Due to Covid-19, the family will be holding a private service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the North Carolina Arboretum may be given online at ncarboretum.org.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family. An online guest register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
