Mary Jane Hollyday
Dallas, TX - Mary Jane Chandler Hollyday, 90, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in Dallas, Texas.
Mrs. Hollyday was born in Asheville, NC to the late Wallace and Maude Ray Chandler. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 43 Years who died in 2003, W. Murray Hollyday and a brother, Harold R. Woody and his wife Mary.
Mary Jane was a graduate of Lee Edwards High School, attended Brevard College and was a member of Biltmore Church in Arden. She had served on the Brevard College Alumni Board, was a member of the Buncombe County Board of Social Service, Chairman of the local Christian Coalition, President of Valley Springs PTA, President of Children's Welfare League, Delegate to 3 Republican National Conventions and Vice Chairman to the NC Republican Party of NC and the Buncombe County Republican Party.
Mrs. Hollyday is survived by her three children, Linda H. Edwards of Mathews, VA, Martha H. Batts (Ron) of Dallas, Texas and William M. "Bill" Hollyday of Salem, SC; two nephews, Allan Woody (Jan) of Belton, SC and Jimmy Hedrick of Charlotte, NC; one niece, Holly McNeill (Jerry) of Wake Forest, NC; 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Asheville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Biltmore Church, 35 Clayton Road, Arden, NC 28704 or to the WNC Rescue Ministry, https://westerncarolinarescue.nm-secure.com/online-giving
An online guest register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
Dallas, TX - Mary Jane Chandler Hollyday, 90, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in Dallas, Texas.
Mrs. Hollyday was born in Asheville, NC to the late Wallace and Maude Ray Chandler. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 43 Years who died in 2003, W. Murray Hollyday and a brother, Harold R. Woody and his wife Mary.
Mary Jane was a graduate of Lee Edwards High School, attended Brevard College and was a member of Biltmore Church in Arden. She had served on the Brevard College Alumni Board, was a member of the Buncombe County Board of Social Service, Chairman of the local Christian Coalition, President of Valley Springs PTA, President of Children's Welfare League, Delegate to 3 Republican National Conventions and Vice Chairman to the NC Republican Party of NC and the Buncombe County Republican Party.
Mrs. Hollyday is survived by her three children, Linda H. Edwards of Mathews, VA, Martha H. Batts (Ron) of Dallas, Texas and William M. "Bill" Hollyday of Salem, SC; two nephews, Allan Woody (Jan) of Belton, SC and Jimmy Hedrick of Charlotte, NC; one niece, Holly McNeill (Jerry) of Wake Forest, NC; 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Asheville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Biltmore Church, 35 Clayton Road, Arden, NC 28704 or to the WNC Rescue Ministry, https://westerncarolinarescue.nm-secure.com/online-giving
An online guest register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.