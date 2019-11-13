|
Mary Jean "Granny" DuVall
Asheville - Asheville - Mary Jean "Granny" Hoilman DuVall, 79, went to be with her Heavenly family Tuesday, November 12, 2019, peacefully in her sleep.
Mary was born in Bakersville, NC, and was the daughter of the late Clarence and Zola Howell Hoilman. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Rev. James Roy DuVall; brother, Bud Hoilman; sister, Gladys Braswell and husband John; and nephew, Lewis Braswell.
Granny loved her family, grandkids, great-grandkids, Jesus and Elvis. She was a homemaker, caregiver, and loving grandmother. Granny enjoyed singing, dancing and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Morris and son-in-law Keith; son, David DuVall and daughter-in-law Jennifer; grandkids: Brooke Twiss (husband Garrett), Kelsey Morris, Tonya Moon (husband Michael), Megan Morris, Brady and Brandon DuVall; great-grandsons and caregivers: Easton and Bentley Twiss; nephew, James Braswell and family of Williamsport, MD; lifelong friends: Henry and Volley Summey and family of Canton, GA; special little buddy, Acelyn Shirley; playmates: Chase and Berklee; adopted grandchildren: Jordan, Mollie, and Jake; and many other nieces, nephews, family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 - 1:30 PM Saturday November 16, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 200 Mt. Carmel Road, Asheville, NC.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM Saturday at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Ronnie Owen and Michael Moon officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hills Cemetery, with the Rev. Will Harris officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Four Seasons Hospice, 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731, or help someone in need in Granny's honor.
The family would like to offer a heartfelt "Thank You" to Four Seasons Hospice and all of Granny's caregivers and dear friends.
Anders-Rice Funeral Home is assisting Granny's family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019