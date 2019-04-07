|
Mary Jo Esperon
Asheville - Mary Josephine (Roney) Esperon, 93, of Asheville, NC passed away on April 2, 2019.
Mary Jo was born on December 9, 1925 to Harry and May Roney, and was raised, along with her two brothers and sister, in Philadelphia.
In 1943 Mary Jo was one of sixty young women, selected among the very top high school students in Philadelphia, to enroll in Temple University and train as Philco Radio and Television Corporation lab technicians. She and her classmates were known as the Philco Radarettes.
Mary Jo left her career at Philco in 1956 to join the Central Intelligence Agency. She was stationed in Lisbon, Portugal where she met Richard Esperon, a manager in the International Division for Eastman Kodak. Mary Jo and Richard were married in Lisbon in 1959.
Mary Jo and Richard moved throughout his career, living in Madrid, Rochester, NY and Mexico City. Upon Richard's retirement in 1984 the couple moved to Asheville, NC.
An avid bridge player, Mary Jo was a member of a bridge club wherever she lived. In Asheville Mary Jo spent many happy hours volunteering at Memorial Mission's SurgiCare Unit, traveling to visit family, enjoying the company of good friends, and always the highlight spending time with her grandchildren.
She will be remembered as a steadfast friend and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She is predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Richard Esperon. She is survived by daughters, Pilar Esperon (Edgar Greene), Patricia Esperon (Bram Sorgman), and grandchildren, Cade, Eleanor, Ava and Benno, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at Deerfield Episcopal Retirement Community, as well as her personal caretakers for their extraordinary kindness and care.
Donations can be made in her name to the Danny Boone Employee Scholarship Fund which aids deserving Deerfield employees who are pursuing higher education. Information can be found at www.deerfieldwnc.org.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 7, 2019