Mary Kathy Redmon
Fletcher - Mary "Kathy" Griffin Redmon, 82, of Fletcher, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020.
She will be missed by her loving husband, Dan Redmon; her children; Sharon Smith Rogers (Alan), Michael E. Smith (Tava), Nancy L. Smith and David A. Smith (Crystal); five loving stepchildren, Cindy, Deb, JD, Rick and Marti; four grandchildren and three great- grandchildren; she was also deeply loved by many brothers and sisters and nieces and nephews.
Kathy's Funeral Service will be held at 12:30 PM, Thursday, October 1, 2020 in the chapel of Highlands Cremation & Funeral Care, 2393 Hendersonville Road, Arden, NC. The family will receive friends 11:00 am until 12:20pm, prior to the service.
