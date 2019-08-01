|
Mary Kirby McHone
Weaverville - Mary Kirby McHone, age 87, of Weaverville, died Monday, July 29, 2019.
Mary was born April 27, 1932 in Knox County, TN to the late Wiley Hobert Kirby and Vernia Craig Kirby Melton. She was a L.P.N., retiring from Mission Hospital. After retirement she went back to work with Dr. Paul Chang. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank D. McHone, Sr. who died in 2010; daughter Paula Rogers; son, Barry Silver, Jr.; brother, Hobert Kirby; and sister, Delsie Hicks.
Surviving are her daughter, Marlene Masters and husband Laddie of Burnsville; son, Frank D. McHone Jr. and wife Tiffany of Candler; son-in-law, David Rogers of Leicester; grandchildren, Heather, Nicole and husband Aaron, Taylor and Brandon; and great grandchildren, Cameron and Carly; and special friends, Sandra Emory Snyder, Susie Moore and Kim Shelton.
Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverend Roger McBee will officiate. Burial will follow in Clark's Chapel Cemetery, Weaverville.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. McHone's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 1, 2019