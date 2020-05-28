|
Mary L. Hamilton
Candler - Mary Louise Lynch Hamilton, 90, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Aston Park Health Care Center.
Mrs. Hamilton was born January 18, 1930, in Buncombe County to the late Jack Newton Lynch and Mary Belle Winchester Lynch. She was retired from the Buncombe County School System where she served as a substitite teacher and more recently as a teacher's assistance. She was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church.
She is survived by daughters, Jeanne Luther (Buddy), Linda Mitchell (Don), Nancy Boydston (Ronnie), Dian Bradley, Jennifer Failla (Trina) and Bessy Farmer (Benjamin); a son, Richard H. Freck (Linda); 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Martha Ann Lewis and Robert, Charles and Paul Lynch.
A memorial service will be scheduled in July at St. Luke's Episcopal Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Building Fund, 219 Chunns Cove Road, Asheville, NC 28805, or to Hominy Valley Baptist Day Stay, 135 Candler School Road, Candler, NC 28715 .
The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 28 to May 29, 2020