Mary Lance Johnston West
Arden - Mary Lance Johnston West died on August 12, 2020.
Born January 13, 1924, she was a native of Buncombe County and a daughter of the late Eugene and Della Johnston. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Lt. Cdr, USN, Norris R. West; one daughter, Jennifer George Whittington and one brother, Eugene Johnston, Jr.
She is survived by one daughter, Jeannie R. Watkins of Cave City, AR; one son, David N. West (Kathy) of Asheville; son-in-law, Les Whittington of Weaverville; one grandson, Walter Smith (Toni) and one great-grandson, Avery Smith, all of Cave City, AR.
Mary was a graduate of Lee H. Edwards High School, St. Genevieve of the Pines Junior College and the University of Tennessee. She was a senior high school teacher.
After her husband's 30-year retirement from the US Navy, they moved to a farm in Avery's Creek Mary became interested in country women and culture and was active in both local and state levels of Home Extension. She represented her state at the World Convention of Country Women of the World in Frankfurt, Germany. Mary traveled the Scandinavian countries, studying homes and the lives of home makers.
Mary was a certified porcelain maker and was one of the founders of Land O' Sky Federation Doll Clubs of America. In times of failing health, she studied container and patio planning.
Mary was a lifelong Methodist, serving in all areas of church work, especially NC United Women, at one time serving as the District Vice President. She loved her family and friends, always ready with tea and cookies.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Avery's Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery. Flowers are appreciated, but for those who choose, memorial gifts may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 158 Haywood Road, Asheville NC 28806 or to the Asheville Humane Society.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and a memorial register is available online at grocefuneralhome.com
.