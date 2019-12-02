|
|
Mary Lawton Forney
Yorktown, VA - Mary Lawton Forney, 99, November 27, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Samuel and Kitty Crews Lawton. A native of Black Mountain, she was a resident of Harmony on the Peninsula Assisted Living, Yorktown, VA, for 3 years. Mary was a member of Thomas Chapel AME Zion Church where she served as a Deaconess. Mary was a quilter and a flower gardener.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Elizabeth L. Campbell and Dorothy L. Roseboro; her husbands, Howard Lytle and Albert W. Forney; and her son, Howard Louis Lytle.
Survivors include her daughters, Joyce A. Lytle of Newport News, VA, who cared for her, and Claudia (Rod) Brown of Louisville, KY; nephews, Lawton (Gail) Campbell of Houston, TX, and Craig (Diane) Daugherty of Charlotte, NC; niece, Barbara Campbell of San Antonio, TX; two grandchildren; four great grandchildren; one great grandchild; a great niece and nephew; and cousins.
Visitation will be held on December 5, 2019 at Thomas Chapel AME Zion Church from 11:00 am to 12:00pm with a funeral to follow at 12:00 pm.
Harwood Home for Funerals is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019