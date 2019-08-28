Services
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Mary Lou B. Kopp


1926 - 2019
Candler - Candler - Mary Lou Burch Kopp, 93, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Pisgah Manor Health Care Center.

A native of Georgia, she was a daughter of the late William and Eula Belle Kimsey Burch. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, John Davis Metcalf; second husband, Raymond Kopp; a daughter, Connie Metcalf Griffin, and a son, John D. Metcalf.

She is survived by a brother, Ward Burch; a sister, JoAnn Connor; two grandchildren, Gina Austin and Tracey McCaskill, both of Candler; and three great-grandchildren, Ashley McCaskill, Logan and Chloe Khidekel.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The care of Mrs. Kopp has been entrusted to Forest Lawn Funeral Home and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.forestlawnfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 28, 2019
