Mary Lou Biggs
Swannanoa - Mary Lou Biggs, 79, of Swannanoa passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019.
Mrs. Biggs was born October 11, 1939 in Buncombe County to the late George and Lucille Burrell Curtis.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Mary was known as "Mamaw" and the "Cake Lady" around Swannanoa and Black Mountain. She loved her mountains and nature and making trips to the beach with her family and friends.
Mary was a member of Morningside Baptist Church in Asheville.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Eugene Biggs, Sr.; brother, Sonny Curtis; sister, Aileen Crain; and daughter-in-law, Debra Biggs.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Sharon Biggs Bishop (Phillip) of Marion, NC; son, Larry Biggs, Jr., of San Antonio, TX; sister, Judy Summey of Greensboro; brother, Bill Curtis (Vonda) of Cache, OK; four grandchildren, Missy Hall (Tommy), Christopher Biggs, Phillip Bishop, Jr., (Tara) and Elyse Biggs; five great grandchildren, Connor Hall, Carson Hall, Haylee Bishop, Harlee Bishop, and Kaidon Biggs; and special friends, Clorena Bagwell and Florence Christopher.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 11:00am in the chapel of Harwood Home for Funerals with Rev. Tommy Hall officiating. A private burial will be held in Green Hills Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00pm at the funeral home.
Flowers are accepted and appreciated. Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider: Hope, A Women's Cancer Center, 100 Ridgefield Court, Asheville, NC 28806.
Arrangements by Harwood Home for Funerals. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 11, 2019