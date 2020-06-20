Mary-Lou Stamey
Candler - Mary-Lou Brown Stamey, 84, passed away peacefully at home, from complications of metastatic breast cancer on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Born April 27, 1936 in Buncombe County, she was the daughter of the late Bertie and Neville Brown. She was a graduate of Candler High School and later earned her degree in Home Economics from Western Carolina University. Her cake baking was legendary. She taught cake decorating at A-B Tech for many years and made hundreds of wedding and birthday cakes. She loved teaching and went on to be a regular substitute teacher with Buncombe County Schools. In addition to her culinary skills, she was quite a painter and enjoyed painting Christmas ornaments every year for gifts. She spent a lot of time being crafty, working in the garden and loved watching the birds at the feeder every morning. A lifelong member of Pleasant Hill UMC, which she loved dearly, she founded the Children's Church and loved every child in her care. She was a Sunday School teacher, choir director, and organist. She participated in the UMW and served for several years as an officer for the Asheville District, including as President. Her cherished memory will forever remain with her family and with those that she has touched throughout her life.
She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Eugene Stamey; her daughter, Leisa Stamey; her son, Philip Stamey and his wife, Susie; two grandchildren, Daniel and Emma Stamey; her sister, Iris Wells; her niece, Sheila Hand and her husband, Hollis; her brother, Carroll Brown and his wife, Lucy; as well as several special cousins and many friends.
Contributions in Marylou's memory can be made to Pleasant Hill UMC or Heifer International, which was always a special project for her, at www.heifer.org
The family would like to thank CarePartners Hospice for their kind help during this difficult time.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date to be shared with her family and many friends.
Crawford / Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service is honored to be caring for the Stamey family and words of comfort may be shared at www.CrawfordRay.com
Candler - Mary-Lou Brown Stamey, 84, passed away peacefully at home, from complications of metastatic breast cancer on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Born April 27, 1936 in Buncombe County, she was the daughter of the late Bertie and Neville Brown. She was a graduate of Candler High School and later earned her degree in Home Economics from Western Carolina University. Her cake baking was legendary. She taught cake decorating at A-B Tech for many years and made hundreds of wedding and birthday cakes. She loved teaching and went on to be a regular substitute teacher with Buncombe County Schools. In addition to her culinary skills, she was quite a painter and enjoyed painting Christmas ornaments every year for gifts. She spent a lot of time being crafty, working in the garden and loved watching the birds at the feeder every morning. A lifelong member of Pleasant Hill UMC, which she loved dearly, she founded the Children's Church and loved every child in her care. She was a Sunday School teacher, choir director, and organist. She participated in the UMW and served for several years as an officer for the Asheville District, including as President. Her cherished memory will forever remain with her family and with those that she has touched throughout her life.
She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Eugene Stamey; her daughter, Leisa Stamey; her son, Philip Stamey and his wife, Susie; two grandchildren, Daniel and Emma Stamey; her sister, Iris Wells; her niece, Sheila Hand and her husband, Hollis; her brother, Carroll Brown and his wife, Lucy; as well as several special cousins and many friends.
Contributions in Marylou's memory can be made to Pleasant Hill UMC or Heifer International, which was always a special project for her, at www.heifer.org
The family would like to thank CarePartners Hospice for their kind help during this difficult time.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date to be shared with her family and many friends.
Crawford / Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service is honored to be caring for the Stamey family and words of comfort may be shared at www.CrawfordRay.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.