Mary Louise "Patsy" Parrish Miller
Asheville - Mary Louise "Patsy" Parrish Miller, 86, of Asheville, died Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Fleshers Fairview Health Care Center.
Born in Haywood County to the late Samuel and Beulah Malone Parrish, she was a very active, dedicated member of St. Matthias Episcopal Church where she was past Sunday school Superintendent. She loved cooking and entertaining; loved life and was a friend to everyone.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Bennie Lee Miller; sons, Eric N. Miller, Issac D. Miller, Emanuel D. Miller (Eileen), all of Asheville, and Ivan Q. Miller (Africa), of Austin, TX; daughter, Jennifer Poore (Ricardo), of Asheville; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and sister, Gertrude Logan.
A funeral service will be held Friday, January 31, at 12:00 noon at St. Matthias Episcopal Church. Father Jim Pritchett, Father Jim Abbott and Glenda McDowell will officiate. Burial will be Monday, February 3 at 2:00 p.m. at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020