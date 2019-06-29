Services
Mary Louise Stepp

Mary Louise Stepp Obituary
Mary Louise Stepp

Black Mountain - Mary Louise Stepp, 87 of Black Mountain passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

The family will receive friends Monday, July 1, 2019 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm at Mills Chapel Baptist Church.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 pm immediately following the visitation at the church. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Arrangements by Harwood Home for Funerals.

www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 29, 2019
