Mary Louise Stepp
Black Mountain - Mary Louise Stepp, 87 of Black Mountain passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
The family will receive friends Monday, July 1, 2019 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm at Mills Chapel Baptist Church.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 pm immediately following the visitation at the church. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Arrangements by Harwood Home for Funerals.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 29, 2019