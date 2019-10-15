|
Mary Lynn Fletcher Luther
Asheville - Mary Lynn Fletcher Luther, 84, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.
Mary was a native of Buncombe Co. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll Luther; daughter, Dana Luther Jarrett; and dear friend, Bill Galyean.
Mrs. Luther enjoyed studying the Hebrew roots of Christianity and was a past member of Oak Forest Presbyterian Church and New Horizon Presbyterian Church. She will be remembered as a talented artist and a loving mother, wife and friend.
Surviving are her son-in-law, Keith Jarrett; niece, Bruxanne El-Kammish Hein; cousins, Beverly Natale and Brenda Arey; dear friend, Candace Williams; and her animals whom she loved so much, Cookie, Mitzi, Eddie and Meiling.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the Groce Funeral Home chapel on Patton Ave. Private burial will take place at Green Hills Cemetery.
Her family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, her family asks that donations please be made to the WNC Children's Fund, www.wncchildrensfund.org.
The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019