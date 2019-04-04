|
|
Mary Marie Williams
Barnardsville - Mary Marie Williams, 75, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
A native of Burnsville, NC, Mary was a daughter of the late Claude and Glessie Deyton Williams. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Nadine Gonzales, and brother-in-law, Don Brechin.
She is survived by her son, Ashley Dickson (Tisha); sisters, Rhonda Roland (Buddy) and Juanelle Brechin; brothers, Dwaine Williams and Gary Williams; grandchildren, Mia Marie Dickson, Liam Wade Dickson, and Antonio Moody; and nieces and nephews, Sarah Williams Allred, Isabelle Williams, Gabriel Williams, Elizabeth Splitter, and Daniel Splitter.
A Celebration of Mary's Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at the Groce Funeral Home chapel on Patton Ave. Her family will receive friends following the celebration.
In lieu of flowers, her family asks that memorials be made to an animal shelter of one's choice.
The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 4, 2019