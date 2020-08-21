Mary Martin Gettleman
West Asheville - Mary Agnes Martin Gettleman, 98, went peacefully and comfortably at her home to meet with her creator on August 20, 2020. The family would like to thank Four Seasons Hospice for making her as comfortable as possible in her final days.
Most call her "Mary," some call her "Agnes." Mary was born in Montgomery, AL, on April 14, 1922. She was the daughter of the late Robert L. and Jessie H. Martin. She was also preceded by her husband, Maurice B. Gettleman; sisters, Margaret L. Stivener and Evelyn Cornforth; brother, Robert L. Martin, Jr.; and son-in-law, Terry Bishop.
Mary is survived by her son, David M. Gettleman, and daughter, Peggy G. Bishop, both of Asheville; and grandchildren, Nicole L. Bradley (Adam), of Mt. Juliet, TN, Samuel P. Gettleman, of Asheville, and Lazarus C. Bishop, of Hendersonville. She is also survived by her great-granddaughter, Zaylee Bishop, whom she was able to meet prior to her passing. She is also survived by numerous nephews.
Mary was a loving wife and nurturing mother. She dedicated her life to her family. She participated in all aspects of her children's lives: PTA, Cub Scouts, and Girl Scouts. She grew up in the rural South during the Great Depression. She said she never realized that her family was poor, because all those around her were the same way. She met and married her husband of 72 years, Maurice, at the end of WWII. She worked for Southern Bell in Montgomery and AT&T in New York City as an operator. When she started her family, she became a housewife and devoted all of her energy to being the best Mother ever. Asheville was Mary's husband's last post of duty and she has resided in West Asheville for the last 54 years. The Great Depression disrupted her education and she was unable to finish high school. A few years after moving to Asheville, she earned her GED and got to meet Lady Bird Johnson in the process. She was terribly proud of that accomplishment. Mary was also a breast cancer survivor, another source of pride for her.
Mary was a loving, caring and forgiving human being. It showed in the life that she lived. She touched quite a few people. This earth is now truly missing a saint.
A private funeral service will be held at on Friday, August 28, 2020, at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mary's name to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 678572, Dallas, TX 75267-8572, or to Four Seasons Hospice, 211 N. Main St., Hendersonville, NC 28792.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
