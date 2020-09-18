Mary Massie
Waynesville - Mary Ruth Sizemore Massie, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 under the care of Carolina Pines at Asheville.
A native of Haywood County, Mary was a daughter of the late Virgil and Dare White Sizemore. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Rufus C. Massie, who passed away in 1992, and one son, Johnny Mack Massie.
Mary is survived by her son, David "Pooch" Massie and his wife, Kitty, of Fletcher; daughter-in-law, Beverly Massie, of Waynesville; three grandchildren, Jodi Massie, Katie Massie and Natalie Lilley; and four great-grandchildren, Kelsey Massie-DeVito, Okie Mack Green, Cash Lilley, and Grace Lilley.
A private graveside service will be held at Garrett-Hillcrest Memorial Park with the Reverend John Swanger, III officiating.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to both Haywood Lodge and Carolina Pines at Asheville for their tremendous care for Mary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Road Baptist Church 2177 Russ Ave, Waynesville, NC 28786.
The care of Mrs. Massie has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com