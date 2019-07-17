|
Mary Miller Robinson
Candler - Mary Miller Robinson, 89, of Candler, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019.
A native of Buncombe Co., Mary was a daughter of the late Flonzie McDonald Miller and Stella Todd Miller. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Robinson, sisters, Martha Maltry and Sarah Dunn, and brother, A.L. Miller.
Mrs. Robinson was a graduate of Candler High School. She was a member of West Asheville Baptist Church, and was involved with her husband in church music all of their lives, as an organist and vocalist. She worked with the Buncombe County Extension Service, especially with 4-H groups, setting up competitions and animal shows and programs.
Surviving are her daughter, Deborah Ball (Michael); son, Rev. Dan Robinson (Kaye); grandchildren, Reagan Reed, Charis Miller (Ramsey), Zach Robinson (Glori), and Seth Robinson; and sister, Dorothy Jennings Roberson of Cleveland, TN.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home, with the Rev. Dr. Stan Welch, Rev. Dr. Dan Robinson, and Rev. Dr. Michael Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Piney Mountain United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, https://www.ifcj.org/.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 17, 2019