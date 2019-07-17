Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Miller Robinson


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Miller Robinson Obituary
Mary Miller Robinson

Candler - Mary Miller Robinson, 89, of Candler, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019.

A native of Buncombe Co., Mary was a daughter of the late Flonzie McDonald Miller and Stella Todd Miller. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Robinson, sisters, Martha Maltry and Sarah Dunn, and brother, A.L. Miller.

Mrs. Robinson was a graduate of Candler High School. She was a member of West Asheville Baptist Church, and was involved with her husband in church music all of their lives, as an organist and vocalist. She worked with the Buncombe County Extension Service, especially with 4-H groups, setting up competitions and animal shows and programs.

Surviving are her daughter, Deborah Ball (Michael); son, Rev. Dan Robinson (Kaye); grandchildren, Reagan Reed, Charis Miller (Ramsey), Zach Robinson (Glori), and Seth Robinson; and sister, Dorothy Jennings Roberson of Cleveland, TN.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home, with the Rev. Dr. Stan Welch, Rev. Dr. Dan Robinson, and Rev. Dr. Michael Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Piney Mountain United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, https://www.ifcj.org/.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now